Louisiana Music Museum appoints inaugural director

LAFAYETTE, La. — For some, the building downtown on the corner next to the Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) may be remembered as the old Lafayette Hardware Store.

Now, it is being restored into the new Louisiana Music Museum, a project of the AcA.

"It's meant to educate people about this incredible impact that Louisiana and its artists have had on the whole world," said Samuel Oliver, the executive director of the AcA.

While the project is still in its earlier stages, there have been a few big updates.

"Some that we're almost ready to make formal announcements about, including the selection of the architects for the project, the exhibition design team—all of that to come very soon," Oliver said.

But one announcement that has been formally made was the appointment of the museum's inaugural director, Jane Vidrine.

Vidrine is a Louisiana musician herself, and has big goals for the museum.

"I see a really active place. I see a place where visitors from all over the world can come, but also people from right here in Acadiana can come," Vidrine said. "We can be the center that can send people out into our communities and all over the state of Louisiana so they can connect with our music."