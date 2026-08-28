Louisiana launching statewide Love our Waterways initiative

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana's new Love our Waterways initiative is launching on September 1.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said, “80% of the trash that ends up on our streets ends up in our waterways.”

The initiative's goal is to address an issue in Louisiana that costs the state nearly $100 million a year, according to Nungesser.

He said, “We could better spend that money in our schools for our teachers. If we clean up Louisiana, we can use that money for other things.”

Executive Director of Keep Lafayette Beautiful, Bess Foret, said the connection between our streets and waterways is closer than we may realize.

“All the litter that you see on the street, it’s going to end up down those storm drains. People are worried about drainage and those types of things, and it’s going to end up in our drainage and our waterways," she said.

Anyone can form or join a group using this link.

“Keep Lafayette Beautiful is available year round to facilitate any sort of litter cleanup that you want to do or beautification project you may be interested in," Foret said.

Keep Lafayette Beautiful is hosting a Love our Waterways cleanup effort on Sunday, September 13 on Camellia Bridge Canoe and Kayak Launch.