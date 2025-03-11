Louisiana hosts Southern, McNeese in midweek baseball

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team returns to action beginning on Tuesday when it plays host to Southern University in a 6 p.m. contest at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

After facing Southern (7-6) in the lone meeting between the schools this season, Louisiana (7-9) will host McNeese (11-3) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to both games on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app. Wednesday’s game against McNeese will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Louisiana, which will host nationally-ranked Troy in the Sun Belt Conference opener beginning on Friday, continues its nine-game homestand. The Ragin’ Cajuns face Southern for the first time since 17-7 win in last year’s meeting in Lafayette while looking to rebound from a 3-0 setback against McNeese in Lake Charles on February 25.

Left-hander Riley Marcotte (0-0, 4.26 ERA) will make his first career start for Louisiana in Tuesday’s contest with Blake McGehee (1-2, 9.90 ERA) scheduled to pitch on Wednesday.

Southern returns to action after dropping two of three games last weekend at Mercer. The Jaguars, ranked fifth nationally in stolen bases (47) are led at the plate by ULM transfer Cardell Thibodeaux (.458-5-18) and Taj Bates (.451-2-19).

McNeese had an eight-game win streak snapped after losing two of three games on the road last weekend at HCU. The Cowboys, led at the plate by Larry Edwards Jr. (.378-1-13) and Easton Dowell (.349-3-8).

