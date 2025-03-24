Louisiana Educators Rising State Conference wants to inspire future teachers

LAFAYETTE, La. — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recently hosted a convention that wants to inspire the next generation of teachers.

It was held on campus at the Student Union where the Louisiana Educators Rising State Conference offered a variety of activities, interactive sessions, and presentations—all designed to help aspiring educators understand what it takes to become a teacher.

KATC caught up with one student from McNeese University, who plans to teach agricultural science.

"It just lights a fire in me," said Eric Murray Jr. "I want to teach those kids about different things and parts of agriculture. That's what lights my fire: wanting to teach because kids want to learn more, and I want to give them all my knowledge if I can."

Tristan George, who teaches seventh-grade English, emphasized the urgent need for educators. "Given all the challenges our education system is facing, we need educators who are prepared to meet the needs of all students," George said. "And not only that—be inspired, be passionate about what they do, and love what they do."

Students told KATC that the convention made them excited to one day lead a classroom. This conference happens every year in different cities across Louisiana.

