Louisiana Christmas day concert returns to Heymann Center

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The annual Louisiana Christmas Day Concert is returning to the Heymann Performing Arts Center, bringing together a range of Louisiana musicians and nationally recognized talent for a holiday performance built around the state’s diverse sound. Hosted by local opera singer André Courville, the event has grown each year and continues to draw a blend of artists who reflect the region’s musical identity.

M’Lyn Usie, marketing director for Bayou Teche Music Productions, said the goal has always been to showcase a variety of performers. “His goal is to have different Louisiana musicians come and join him on stage to celebrate Christmas and this year we were lucky enough to get the great Hunter Hayes; real excited to get Hunter Hayes on the bill this year, multi platinum artist country superstar. You know it’s a good mixture of genres, a good something for everyone,” she said.

This year’s lineup includes five-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling country artist and Breaux Bridge native Hunter Hayes, along with Jordan Thibodeaux, Sweet Cecilia, and Courville performing with the Atchafalaya Orchestra.

Usie said the mix of genres is what makes the show stand out. “We got Jordan Thibodeaux with a little bit of Cajun music, we got Andre doing the piano orchestra opera side of things Hunter Hayes with his country flair and Sweet Cecilia they kind of do a little bit of folk and rock,” she said.

Organizers expect strong turnout as the concert continues to establish itself as a staple of Lafayette’s holiday season, offering a combination of local talent, returning performers, and nationally recognized artists in a single program designed to appeal to a broad audience.

The event takes place Sunday, November 30 at 6 p.m. at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available now on the Heymann Center’s website and will also be sold at the door.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

