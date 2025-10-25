Louisiana Avenue extension is officially open

LAFAYETTE, La. — After years of planning and construction, a $10 million road project in Lafayette is officially complete, opening a new route for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians on the city’s north side.

For residents like Raymond Johnson, the new extension has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been riding our bikes here every day waiting for it to open up,” Johnson said. “We’ve been watching the building since they started.”

The project, funded largely through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is the first major roadway built in the area since the expansion of Louisiana Avenue. Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor said the new route will help ease congestion and support economic growth in north Lafayette.

“When I first got elected six years ago, you have your wish list naturally, and we had ARPA money come in,” Tabor said. “That’s what most of this project started with. It means relief to traffic and it means a new road for the north side of Lafayette.”

Tabor said the new roadway runs parallel to Interstate 49 and Moss Street, which should help divert traffic and improve commute times.

“You’re going to see a lot of people using this avenue,” Tabor said. “It’s going to relieve traffic in those areas and be very helpful with congestion.”

Residents say the smooth pavement, wide sidewalks and open views make the wait worthwhile.

“I’m happy to be around here and happy to ride around here,” Johnson said.

The project extends Louisiana Avenue east of Moss Street and Gloria Switch Road, creating a new four-lane roadway with a roundabout and a box culvert bridge replacement, according to the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

