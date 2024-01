LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) announced today that the 2024-2025 lottery for all Magnet Academies has been rescheduled for February 16, 2024.

A second round of applications will open on February 27, 2024 at 10 am for students interested in applying for the remaining seats, according to LPSS.

For more information about the Lafayette Parish School System Magnet Academies, visit www.lafayettechoice.com or call (337) 521-7160.