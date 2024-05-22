Looking for a challenge this summer? Here's one for you!

LAFAYETTE, La. — Get ready to start your summer reading challenge.

The Summer Reading Challenge, hosted by Lafayette Public Library, begins May 24 and is open to anyone to participate.

"There's so much you can do during the summer that costs money, and this is one of those things that families can do that costs nothing," said Ben Paramore, youth services manager at the library's main branch.

The challenge is to read 20 minutes a day—every day—between May 24 and July 31.

When you complete a day, you record it on your challenge tracker.

After 30 days, you win a prize, and your name is entered into the drawing for the grand prize. After 50 days, you win another prize, and your name is entered again.

"Reading can truly encompass anything," Paramore said. "That can be a book. It can be an audiobook, so you can listen to your books. You can read comics. You can read articles online, new articles. As long as you are reading for 20 minutes a day, that counts, and you can log that as your day of reading."

For those unable to read themselves, even being read to counts.

You can pick up a Summer Reading Challenge tracker at any Lafayette Public Library branch or track your reading online here.

A fun way to join the challenge will be at the Summer Reading Kick-off event at the Lafayette Public Library - Main Branch and Putnam Park on June 1.

"...our celebration to mark the beginning of our Summer Reading Challenge, and it's just a day full of fun activities for the whole family," said Lauren Langlois, community relations specialist for the library.

Some of the activities/guests you can expect at the event:



balloon artistry

face painting

Cajun Mitch the Magician

petting zoo

dunk tank

Bluey characters and more!

And remember, even though the kick-off event is on June 1, you can actually start reading for the challenge and tracking your days as soon as Friday, May 24, and all it takes is 20 minutes a day.

To learn more about the Summer Reading Challenge or the Summer Reading Kick-off event, visit the Lafayette Public Library's website here.