Longtime Lafayette Parish Sheriff Don Breaux has died

Former Lafayette Parish Sheriff and Lafayette City Marshal Donald J. Breaux has died.

He was 87.

Breaux died peacefully Wednesday morning surrounded by his family. While he will always be remembered for his distinguished service as sheriff for four terms, Breaux began his career in law enforcement with the Lafayette Police Department, before joining Louisiana State Police in 1962.

Recognizing his expertise and instinctive intuition for criminal investigation, state police command quickly promoted Trooper Breaux through the ranks, where he eventually served as lieutenant with the LSP Intelligence Section and ultimately as commander of the LSP Regional Narcotics Division. He retired from state police in 1980.

Breaux’s crime-fighting skills soon evolved into a penchant for politics, leading him to run for his first public office, Lafayette City Marshal. In 1981, he succeeded legendary City Marshal Dallas Broussard, who held the position for more than 30 years. Then, after the retirement of Sheriff Carlo Listi, Breaux ran for Lafayette Parish Sheriff and was elected to the parish-wide office by voters in 1983, a position he would hold for 16 years, until his retirement in 2000.

“He was not only a mentor, he was my friend,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

“He was a dedicated public servant and was ahead of his time. Sheriff Breaux is part of the foundation that is today’s Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Garber added.

“Sheriff Breaux was an honored and devoted friend and mentor to hundreds of men and women seeking careers in law enforcement,” said former Sheriff Mike Neustrom, who immediately succeeded Sheriff Breaux in 2000.

“Don was loved and admired by all. During my years in office, I especially valued his insight and opinions. He recognized the importance of implementing national standards, leading his department to the first-ever nationally accredited correctional center in Louisiana. This push for professionalism set the bar for future accreditations to be pursued. Don’s influence in our community goes deep and his presence will be greatly missed,” Neustrom added.

Outside of his career in law enforcement, Sheriff Breaux remained active in public service. He served as past-president and member of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, where he represented 12 troop commanders and more than 1, 200 troopers. Breaux was also chairman of the National Sheriffs’ Drug Enforcement Commission for the National Sheriffs’ Association.

He received the Evangeline Area Boy Scouts Most Distinguished Citizen Award and was also recognized by The American Legion as Outstanding Lawman for our state. In 2015, he was inducted into The Acadian Museum in Erath as one of Acadiana’s Living Legends.

A native of Lafayette, Breaux is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Anna Belle Richard from Grosse Isle, Louisiana; sons Frank and his wife Julie; Tim and his wife Monique; Mike and his wife Mary; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Donna. The Breaux family will be forever grateful to the staff at Woodbriar Southern Style Assisted Living and Lee Wood, Nicole Hanie and Tim Metcalf; Karen Stelly with Community Hospice; Becky Leblanc; and Don’s caretaker, Valarie Brown.

Arrangements are pending at Martin & Castille Funeral Home, 330 St. Landry St. in Lafayette.