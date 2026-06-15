Local Rotary Clubs Host adults-only "Bingo After Dark"

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KATC) — Three Lafayette Parish Rotary clubs — Lafayette, Lafayette North and Youngsville — are teaming up to bring Acadiana residents an adults-only "Bingo After Dark" — and it's all for a great cause.

Described as a "high-energy, festival-style" night of events, it's happening Friday, June 26, at 6 p.m. at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette. Money raised from the event goes to support the Ronald McDonald House of South Louisiana — giving housing, meals, and support to families with critically ill children at local hospitals.

Local Rotary Clubs host "Bingo After Dark" this June

Organizers say the event is geared toward guests 21 and older and if you go, you can expect neon lights, a live DJ, epic prize rounds, karaoke, tricycle races, and a packed room of 300 or more people.

Rotary Clubs of Lafayette and Youngsville

Tickets are $50 each as of May 26, which includes entry, all standard bingo rounds, along with the music, prizes and entertainment. $500 gets you a reserved table of eight with guaranteed seating, one extra bingo card per player, plus a complimentary bottle of champagne.

To learn more about how to become a Rotarian and to find your local club, click here.