Local restaurants support St. Joseph Diner with 'Dine for the Diner'

LAFAYETTE, La. — More than 30 local restaurants are pledging 10% of their day’s proceeds to support St. Joseph Diner, a soup kitchen that serves more than 5,000 meals each week to neighbors in need.

On “Dine for the Diner” day, organizers say the community’s job is simple. “This is such a great day because all we're asking the community to do is just go out and eat — go support a local business that is in turn supporting St. Joseph Diner,” said Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana, which oversees the diner.

St. Joseph Diner has become a cornerstone of Catholic Charities’ outreach, relying on events like this to meet the growing need. “There's so much community buy-in. We feel the love, and really, the fabric of this organization is just taken in by our community,” Broussard said.

Among the local businesses participating is BJ’s Pizza House. “We really like to do things with the community. We like to support the community. We're a local business ourselves, so we like to give back to our community,” said Assistant Manager Avery Latiolais.

Supporters say the effort underscores the spirit of Lafayette. “I think Lafayette has always been a very strong community. Whenever we all come together, we're very supportive of each other,” Latiolais said.

As diners fill local restaurants, Catholic Charities is urging everyone to get a meal to help them continue to be able to give meals. “This is just my personal opportunity to really invite everyone else to come alongside what we're doing here at Catholic Charities of Acadiana and here at St. Joseph Diner, and really be a part of that response of compassion and mercy,” Broussard said.

The fundraiser will help ensure St. Joseph Diner can continue providing thousands of meals each week to Acadiana’s most vulnerable residents.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

