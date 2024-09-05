Local rapper featured in LL Cool J's new song

LAFAYETTE, La. — Jaleel Ross, better known as J-S.A.N.D., grew up in the family housing units on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's campus, surrounded by the art and artists of Lafayette.

"There's a lot of talent and a lot of flavor here that is unexpected and unnoticed, and growing up, that's what I saw," Ross said. "I was always the kid that was dancing, singing, rapping whatever was on the radio at the time, and my family fostered that love for music, and it just grew into what it is today."

Today, Ross writes and produces his own music.

"I would describe my music as very thought-provoking, energetic," he said. "When I write, I try to say things that no other artist has said before."

That unique sound is what caught the attention of hip-hop legends LL Cool J and Q-Tip.

Ross said Q-Tip found him on social media, and the two of them had been working on building something together when Ross shared some beats that Q-Tip thought LL Cool J may be interested in using on his newest album, which is being produced by Q-Tip.

Ross said Q-Tip asked him if he could send the beats over to LL Cool J.

"I'm like, 'Of course!' Who would not agree to that, right?" Ross said.

After hearing the beat, Ross said Q-Tip reached out to let him know that LL Cool J not only wanted to use the beat in his new album, but he wanted Ross to sing on one of his songs, as well.

"I could have died," Ross said. "I could have cried and died at the same time."

Since recording the song, Ross has had the opportunity to perform live alongside LL Cool J.

"It was so surreal," Ross said. "It didn't hit me until after I got off the stage that I was on stage with LL."

Ross said his musical journey isn't done yet. Later this month, he'll be releasing a five-track project called For All Interested Parties, Vol. 1.

As he progresses in his music career, Ross said he plans to keep the Lafayette flavor in his work.

The LL Cool J song featuring J-S.A.N.D. will be released Friday, Sept. 6 and will be available for streaming anywhere.