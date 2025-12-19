Local partner steps up for Second Harvest

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana picked up a large food donation Thursday morning from Tony Chachere’s Creole Foods, a longtime partner that has helped stock shelves and support meal programs for years.

Staff loaded pallets of shelf-stable items — including rice, beans, and jambalaya mixes — products the food bank can quickly route to its community kitchens and partner agencies across Acadiana.

The donation comes as Second Harvest is working through a tighter supply, with fewer federal food deliveries arriving while more families seek assistance. Food bank leaders say local partnerships like this one help bridge the gap and keep hot meals and groceries moving, especially during the holiday season.

Tony Chachere’s has partnered with Second Harvest since 2015. The food bank says the company’s contributions over that time equal more than 780,000 meals.