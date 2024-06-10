Local man under arrest after Saturday shooting

A Lafayette man is under arrest following a shooting incident Saturday night. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of Sweetbriar St. just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting. They found one person with non-life-threatening injuries who was transported to a local medical facility for treatment. Detectives identified Lester Diaz, 51, as a suspect in the shooting. He's been booked with Attempted Second Degree Murder. This case remains under investigation.