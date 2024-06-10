Watch Now
Local man under arrest after Saturday shooting

Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 10, 2024 
A Lafayette man is under arrest following a shooting incident Saturday night.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 100 block of Sweetbriar St. just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting. 

They found one person with non-life-threatening injuries who was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Detectives identified Lester Diaz, 51, as a suspect in the shooting. He's been booked with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

This case remains under investigation.
