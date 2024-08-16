Local illustrator creates art for 2024 library card

A local artist has been selected to create the art for the 2024 library card.

"Each September, we recognize the remarkable achievements that libraries make possible," a release states. "Libraries make knowledge accessible to everyone with resources in-person and online. The Lafayette Public Library offers programs for all ages, from computer classes to crafts, book clubs, lifestyle classes, lecture series, and more." To mark the month, the Lafayette Public Library issues a limited-edition library card designed by a local artist to celebrate the community and the library’s services. The 2024 library card comes from the creative mind of local illustrator and award-winning art director, Burton Durand. Durand has loved drawing ever since his elementary school days, when he was sketching out Sonic the Hedgehog and Mario. “Since then, I've always loved animation and illustration and have brought that into my career as a graphic designer,” he said. After years of working in advertising as a designer and art director, he is now a freelance creative based right here in Lafayette. He said what he loves most about our libraries is how they promote creativity in a variety of ways, including working with local artists and providing resources like the Makerspace for patrons to get creative too. When asked about what inspired the design of this year’s limited edition card here's his response: “I wanted to use a playful retro illustration style, something that could appeal to both kids and adults. Something that could be out of a cartoon from the 70s or from today. I usually try to inject a bit of humor into my work, which I think works really well here.” This limited-edition design will be available at LPL starting September 3rd. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, visit any of the branches of the Lafayette Public Library in person or call the information desk at 337-261-5765.