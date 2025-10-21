Local food bank prepares for potential SNAP disruptions amid government shutdown

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As the federal government shutdown continues, food security advocates in Acadiana are preparing for what could become a critical disruption in nutrition assistance programs.

The U.S. Agriculture Secretary has warned that funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could run out within the next two weeks if Congress does not act.

The potential lapse could impact millions of Americans—including more than 18% of Louisiana residents who rely on SNAP benefits, one of the highest rates in the country.

“There’s 435,000 people within that 23-parish area that we help—or we impact in food access,” said Paul Scelfo, chief regional officer for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Scelfo added that the scale of support SNAP provides far exceeds what food banks alone can cover.

“For every pound a food bank contributes to food security, SNAP benefits contribute around nine,” he said. “So now, once those go away, and you’re relying on the food banks to provide those extra people with those meals—that’s a huge, huge lift, and it’s gonna take a lotta help and a lotta support.”

Local nonprofits, including Goodwill Acadiana, are preparing to fill the gap in any way they can. The following statement was sent to KATC by Goodwill Acadiana marketing director Grayson Stepanek:

“The government shutdown's impact on SNAP benefits is an anticipated temporary crisis that we’re prepared to maneuver, but our mission is to support our neighbors, regardless of what's happening. We're Goodwill Acadiana. We support our people, and we're going to continue to support our neighbors and be a resource for our community alongside other partners like Second Harvest Food Bank and Catholic Charities of Acadiana. We deeply appreciate any and all support from our community in carrying out our mission to reduce poverty, restore independence, and transform lives in Acadiana.”

Community members interested in donating or volunteering can find more information here.