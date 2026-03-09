Local drivers feel impact of Iran conflict as gas prices climb higher

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — As the war in Iran intensifies, drivers across the United States are paying more at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline has climbed to $3.41 per gallon, while diesel now averages $4.51 per gallon.

Those prices mark the highest national averages since August 2024. The increase has been especially sharp over the past week.

Regular gas jumped 43 cents, while diesel surged 75 cents, the largest weekly increase since early March 2022, when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

At a Shop Rite location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette, an employee said prices climbed rapidly in a single day—on Wednesday, March 4, the station’s average price started at $2.21 per gallon and rose to $2.99 by the end of the day.

“We already struggling here right where we at, so—I just—I don’t get it. I just really don’t get it,” Lafayette resident Nathaniel Moore said at the pump on Sunday.

“I pay $10 a day, every day, every day, and I don't even get a half a tank—not even half a tank," Moore said. "Every time the gas need to go down, it go right back up.”

He also voiced frustration with national leadership as prices climb.

“Trump is messin' up if you ask me—that’s all I got to say about that part,” he said.

More reactions from drivers about how the war in Iran is affecting prices at the pump, tonight at 10.