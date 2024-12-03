Local businesses gear up for Ragin' Cajuns showdown with Marshall

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns prepare to face off against Marshall in the Sun Belt football championship game, local businesses are making sure fans are ready to show their team spirit.

At Louisiana Hot Stuff, a popular fan store in Lafayette, owner Ashley Denais is stocking up on new gear in anticipation of the big game. "We have a lot of new merchandise. We have outerwear, long-sleeve shirts, and children's apparel," Denais said. "We’ve got more coming this week, and once they win on Saturday, we’ll be getting the championship shirts."

A UL Lafayette alum herself, Denais is passionate about supporting the Ragin’ Cajuns. She’s been busy this week as fans flock to the store to purchase the latest gear for the showdown against Marshall.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in sales and a lot more foot traffic,” Denais said. “People are excited. The fans are geared up and ready for a big game.”

The championship game kicks off at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are now on sale. If you're still in need of the perfect game-day outfit, there's plenty of time to get ready—and local businesses like Louisiana Hot Stuff are ready to help you cheer on the Ragin' Cajuns to victory.