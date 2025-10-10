Live Oak Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with immersive cultural decorations

LAFAYETTE, LA — Live Oak Elementary School is transforming language learning into a vibrant cultural experience this Hispanic Heritage Month, decorating entire hallways to showcase Spanish-speaking countries and their rich traditions.

Each grade level focused on a different Spanish-speaking country. The decorations feature animals, clothing, traditional dances and food from various cultures, creating an immersive learning environment for students who walk by.

"We are celebrating all the Hispanic countries, so every grade has a Spanish immersion teacher and that teacher chose a country based off of where those students are from or where the teacher is from," said Monica Blay, a teacher.

Ingrid Pulido, a second-grade teacher, told KATC the importance of cultural understanding alongside language learning.

"At Live Oak we are highly devoted in our students' journey in learning a language but not only in learning the language but to also immerse themselves in the culture," Pulido said. "Learning a language is more than just speaking it. It is important for the students to also understand the culture and traditions from all the countries within the Spanish-speaking countries."

For student Emma Zelaya, whose father is from Honduras, the celebration provides a personal connection to her heritage.

"It's good because like I can have friends in Spanish and English they can teach me more Spanish and if I don't know Spanish I can like ask them," Emma said.

The school serves approximately 600 students, with about 25% being English Language Learners, most of whom are Hispanic. This represents roughly 150 students who benefit directly from the cultural celebration.

"For us this month is a very important celebration because it permits our students of Hispanic heritage the ability to remember and celebrate their roots," Pulido said. "For our kids in our Spanish immersion, it provides them the opportunity to get a little closer in or have a different approach in how they are learning Spanish."

The month-long celebration demonstrates how schools can honor diversity while enhancing educational experiences, showing students the importance of being proud of their cultural backgrounds.

