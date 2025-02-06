Library Committee to hear final report

The Northeast Library Committee will meet next week to hear the final report from the design consultant for the new regional library to serve Northeast Lafayette Parish. The committee will meet on Thursday, February 13, at 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library (301 West Congress St., Lafayette) to hear the presentation from 720 Design, which has been gathering public input on what the new library should look like and what services it should have to ensure the new space will meet the needs of the community. The committee may make a recommendation to the Library Board of Control on how the committee would like to proceed regarding building options and budget for the major project. The meeting’s agenda, the final report from the consultant, and a demographics report can all be found online here. The committee and design consultant gathered design ideas from the community through a survey that was made available at library locations and online, as well as through focus groups with community leaders, and an open house held in November. The future branch will be located at on a six-acre property at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and the 100 block of Shadow Bluff Drive. For more information about the Northeast Library project, click here.

