LHSAA Boys' Basketball State Championships Headed to the CAJUNDOME

The Sugar Bowl LHSAA Boys' Basketball State Championships, commonly known as "Marsh Madness," will relocate to the CAJUNDOME in Lafayette on the campus of the University of Louisiana beginning in March 2027.

The tournament has been held at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles since 2014 and will return to the CAJUNDOME for the first time since 2011.

The move brings Louisiana's premier high school basketball event to one of the state's most recognizable basketball venues. Home to University of Louisiana men's and women's basketball, the CAJUNDOME annually hosts Division I competition and has undergone significant renovations in recent years, enhancing the fan experience while providing a modern championship atmosphere.

Located in the heart of Louisiana, the CAJUNDOME offers a centralized location for schools and fans traveling from every corner of the state while providing the amenities and capacity necessary to elevate the championship experience.

“Moving Marsh Madness back to the CAJUNDOME marks an exciting new chapter for our boys’ basketball state championships and reinforces our commitment to delivering a premier experience for student-athletes, schools, and fans across Louisiana,” said LHSAA Assistant Executive Director and Director of Basketball Karen Hoyt.

“At the same time, we will always be grateful to Visit Lake Charles, Burton Coliseum, and the entire Lake Charles community for hosting our boys’ basketball state championships for more than a decade. They played a tremendous role in helping Marsh Madness become the event it is today. Their hospitality, professionalism, and unwavering support created a first-class experience for our student-athletes, coaches, schools, and fans year after year. Lake Charles was a fantastic host and a wonderful home for our championships, and we sincerely appreciate everything they have done for Louisiana high school basketball.”