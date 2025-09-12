LFT Fiber marks move to new downtown location with ribbon-cutting ceremony

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LFT Fiber celebrated its move into a new downtown office Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jefferson Street.

Mayor-Parish President Monique Boulet joined community leaders and company officials to mark the occasion, highlighting the company’s growing role in the parish.

“For some time now, and to be part of the fabric of downtown is just an amazing experience,” said Michael D. Soileau, director of LFT Fiber. “It enables us to be more involved, closer, interact more, find ways to work with all the businesses downtown, and create synergies among us.”

The company says the move is not only about growth but also about strengthening ties with local businesses. Officials noted the new downtown space will help LFT Fiber work more closely with the community while continuing to expand internet services across the parish.