League of Women Voters will host informational panel ahead of early voting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Millage renewals for schools, public health funding, and infrastructure improvements are just some of the issues Lafayette Parish voters will consider when they head to the polls this fall.

Ahead of the Oct. 11 election, the League of Women Voters of Lafayette is working to ensure voters are informed. The nonpartisan group will host a panel discussion Wednesday night from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the South Regional Library.

Acadiana Community Media will livestream the discussion.

“It’s always important to participate in an election. I mean, this is our right, this is our responsibility,” said Kathleen Espinoza, spokesperson for the Lafayette League.

Among the ballot items n October are millage renewals for the Lafayette Parish School System and the Bayou Vermilion District. In November, voters will decide on measures related to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, including funding for roads, bridges, and the parish public health unit.

Panelists will include:



Mayor-President Monique Boulet

Roddy Bergeron, District 6 board member, Lafayette Parish School Board

Brady McKellar, Managing Director, Bayou Vermilion District

Espinoza emphasized the League's commitment to providing accurate, unbiased information.

“We are a nonpartisan organization, so we do not promote candidates,” she said. “We take policy positions based on things we study, but we basically try to be a voter information–friendly organization.”

Early voting begins Saturday, Sept. 28, and runs through Friday, Oct. 4. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except for Sunday. For more information, click here.