Le Festival de Mardi Gras kicks off at Cajun Field

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The annual Mardi Gras Festival kicked off at Cajun Field Friday, bringing five days of celebration with a lineup of food, music, and entertainment.

The festivities will continue into the night with Clay Cormier taking the stage at 6 p.m. to get the crowd dancing. Foreigner's Journey to Boston will close out the evening's performances.

Throughout the week, several other bands will keep the party going, including Lil Nate, Rusty Metoyer, Chee Weeze, and Wayne Toups.

For one local couple, the Mardi Gras celebration is a family tradition. "It's about family and culture. We have 11 grandchildren, we have our kids, we want our kids to be out here, and safe," they said as they parked their RV at Cajun Field for the full weekend.

All parades in Lafayette will make their way to Cajun Field, culminating in the festivities of Mardi Gras Day. The festival will close out with a performance by The Good Dudes on the final day of the celebration.

With beautiful weather expected this weekend, it’s the perfect time to let the good times roll, catch a few parades, and enjoy the fair. All parades in Lafayette will end at Cajun Field.