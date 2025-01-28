LCG's Public Works assess road damage following snowstorm

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Following last week’s unprecedented winter storm, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is evaluating the damage and costs associated with the severe weather.

Warren Abadie, director of Public Works for LCG, stated that while the snowstorm was an extraordinary event for Lafayette, city officials acted swiftly and efficiently. "Preparations began over the weekend when it became clear that this area would experience more snow than we’ve seen in the last 100 years," he said.

Tuesday's storm left many roads in Lafayette impassable, prompting LCG to collaborate with private contractors to clear the streets. "We were able to assemble a fleet of equipment to tackle the roads," Abadie explained. "We used motor graders, typically used for grading gravel roads, and front-end loaders that serve multiple purposes, from maintaining infrastructure to clearing roadways."

Several road reflectors were damaged during the cleanup but Abadie notes that the damage was minimal.

Abadie noted that he is accustomed to dealing with hurricane like conditions, the snowstorm presented unique challenges. "We literally had to dig our way out," he said.

As city officials continue to assess the full impact of the storm, the focus has shifted to evaluating the cleanup costs and addressing any repairs that may be necessary.