LCG working with volunteer group

Posted at 2:19 PM, May 14, 2024
Lafayette Consolidated Government is working with Acadiana's Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster to assess damage from Monday night's storms.

If you were impacted by severe weather and are in need of assistance, please call 232-HELP/211 or fill out this form: https://www.tfaforms.com/4846998 [tfaforms.com].

The storms caused tree and power line damage, flash flooding and other problems across Acadiana. Please do not sightsee in these damaged areas because additional traffic may cause delays for utility crews, first responders and other emergency efforts, officials say.

