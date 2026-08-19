LCG unveils signage honoring youth soccer pioneer 'Ma D'

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government unveiled new signage Wednesday morning honoring Deanna Bostick as a pioneering force in making soccer accessible to children in Lafayette.

Bostick, known as "Ma D," dedicated her life to the community since the 1970s, giving kids a place to go and have fun.

A vision for accessible soccer

Bostick's granddaughter, Aidan Meche, said Ma D wanted kids to play soccer but didn't see the opportunity available, so she created it herself, founding the Lafayette Youth Soccer Association.

"It wasn't really accessible back in the 80s, is what my mom would tell me, and so she decided we're gonna make it happen, and we're gonna do it, and she did," Meche said.

Everyone played — first her kids, and soon the community.

"It meant everything to Ma D that any kid could show up here, even if you had nothing. She would grab a pair of cleats out of her car for you, and you could play," Meche said.

Speakers point to her generosity

At the dedication, every speaker pointed to Bostick's generosity. She'd find a way to meet a need, because she knew that her being there was much bigger than just soccer.

"It was, it was never no. She was gonna figure out a way how to serve people, and that's the thing that I'll always remember her service and all of her contributions to parks and recreation," said Sen. Gerald Boudreaux.

Her legacy of service extended beyond the soccer field. For those who knew her best, Ma D's mission was simple.

"It was only ever about the kids, and it was only ever about fun. That's all she cared about. She cared that kids had a place to come and play and feel good about themselves," Meche said.