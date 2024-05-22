LCG to launch national search for new Chief of Police

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A national search for a new Chief of Police for the Lafayette Police Department is underway following the resignation of current chief, Judith Estorge as of May 28th.

Estorge will remain with the force and resume her role as a Captain.

Lafayette Consolidated Government confirmed that Estorge, a veteran with LPD for 30 years, voluntarily stepped down for personal reasons.

KATC

In a statement from Mayor-President, Monique Boulet said, "On May 28, the Mayor- President will announce an Interim Police Chief who will lead our department through a transition period, while a national search for qualified candidates takes place."

But as Estorge's resignation nears, the question remains as to how the new Mayor-President will be addressing the high turnover rate of the Chief of Police position.

Judith Estorge was appointed by former Mayor-President, Josh Guillory. She was the sixth Chief of Police under his administration following a series of resignations, lawsuits, and investigations of those who held the position before her.

In 2020, Guillory asked Chief Toby Aguillard to step down, he was replaced by Lt. Scott Morgan. Chief Thomas Glover of the Dallas Police Department was later hired but he was fired 10 months later. Sgt. Wayne Griffin was then appointed and dismissed, followed by Major Monte Potier.

KATC reached out to Mayor- President Monique Boulet on the Chief of Police position and ongoing issues- a statement from her office said her administration will be going on a robust search.

Courtesy LCG

"The Administration is committed to a thorough and transparent process, engaging with community leaders, stakeholders, and law enforcement professionals to find a leader who reflects the values and aspirations of Lafayette. Search processes of this type, especially ones with robust input, often take between three and six months to complete. This input will be considered alongside all relevant information when a final decision is reached. During this period our primary goal is to ensure stability within the department."

The statement said, the search could take three to six months to complete.

Boulet's office said an interim Chief of Police will be named on May 28th when Estorge officially steps down from her post.

