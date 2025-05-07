LCG: Stay home if you can

With ongoing inclement weather and recognized flash flooding in Lafayette Parish, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) are urging residents to stay alert, use caution, and avoid unnecessary travel.

A real-time map of road closures is available to help residents stay informed and plan safe travel routes. View the map at lafayettela.gov/roadclosures.

If you need to see the status of state highways, you can check the DOTD website at 511la.org

Flash Flood Safety Reminders:



Avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding

prone to flooding Never drive through standing water — Turn Around, Don’t Drown

Limit travel to essential trips only

Stay tuned to local weather alerts and official updates

Residents are also reminded of the following important contact numbers:

For emergencies, dial 911

To report drainage issues, power outages, or LCG service requests, dial 311

For community resources, dial 211

"OHSEP continues to monitor conditions and coordinate emergency response and recovery efforts parish-wide, working closely with first responders, governmental agencies and non-profit organizations to help protect lives and property and maintain public safety throughout the community. Additional updates will be shared via official channels and lafayettela.gov," a release states.