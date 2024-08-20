LCG Public Works launches program to improve recycling efforts

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department is taking steps to improve recycling practices in the Hub City.

Starting this month, residents may find themselves "tagged" if their recycling bins contain items that are not accepted. This new program aims to enhance recycling efforts and reduce contamination in the city’s recycling stream.

The system will serve as a warning notice for the 23,000 neighbors with green recycling bins on their property.

According to Bess Foret of LCG, this program is crucial for protecting the environment by reducing contamination caused by improperly disposed non-recyclable items.

"If they are too many things in there that shouldn't be, the whole load gets messed up. Even for those who are trying to do things right, so it's important that whatever goes into that recycling cart is correct," she says.

Foret also says it's important to be mindful of LCG workers, who have to shift through all recyclables to ensure the correct items are tossed.

Residents who receive a tag will receive two warnings and be provided with recycling guidelines. However, the recycling cart can be removed if a third violation occurs.

Recycling trucks are also equipped with a camera system to monitor what goes into the truck and electronically mark the address to tag the bin if anything is found unacceptable.

To help residents avoid these warnings, here’s a reminder of what can and cannot be recycled:

Acceptable items



Cans: Aluminum beverage cans, steel, and tin cans (emptied and rinsed)

Paper: Mixed paper, newspaper, magazines, cardboard (dry)

Plastic Containers: Plastic bottles and jugs (emptied and rinsed)

Unacceptable items

