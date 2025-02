LCG officials plan a public meeting in Milton next month to provide updates on several drainage projects.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

It is scheduled to be held in the Milton Civic Center, 100 Civic Lane.

Lafayette Consolidated Government officials say they are hosting a public meeting to provide official updates on Homewood, Picard Park, and more. Nearby residents, business owners, and members of the media are invited to attend, they say.