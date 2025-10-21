LCG offers trick-or-treating safety tips

LCG officials are offering safety tips for families who are trick-or-treating this year.

Lafayette Parish will observe Halloween on Friday, October 31, 2025, with Trick-or-Treating designated hours from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. that same evening. To see other locations' plans and get a list of events, click here.

With safety as the paramount concern, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminds citizens of the following precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween and Trick-or-Treating next week:

· Be sure to be seen - Carry flashlights or glow sticks and add reflective tape or reflectors to dark-colored costumes

· Consider face paint and decorative hats as alternatives to masks that can limit or block eyesight

· Wear flame-retardant costumes and only carry costume props constructed of cardboard to avoid injury

· Travel in groups under the supervision of parents or guardians

· Use sidewalks where available, stay to the side of the road and watch for cars

· Stay in familiar neighborhoods and only visit familiar homes with porch lights on

· Adults should inspect all treats prior to the children enjoying them

· Give and accept wrapped or packaged candy only

· Drive cautiously in neighborhoods and areas where children may be trick-or-treating

· For adults attending parties, please plan ahead and practice responsible drinking. Do not drink and drive.

While Halloween is more of a community custom than it is a government event, LCG acknowledges the tradition of Trick-or-Treating. LCG and the Lafayette Police Department work to provide public safety awareness around Halloween and Trick-or-Treating activities. LCG, however, does not regulate Halloween or Trick-or-Treating and thus does not mandate when related activities may or may not occur. LCG understands that neighborhoods may coordinate alternate dates and times for Trick-or-Treating and recognizes the rights of groups and organizations to do so.

Reminder: The Lafayette Police Department will host their 9th annual Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 30, at Cajun Field (2351 W Congress Street) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bring your kids for a safe and fun-filled evening with treats and activities. This community gathering promises to be a fantastic way for families to celebrate Halloween together in the heart of Lafayette.