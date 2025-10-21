Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LCG offers trick-or-treating safety tips

Trunk or Treat.jpg
LCG photo
Trunk or Treat.jpg
LCG officials are offering safety tips for families who are trick-or-treating this year.

Lafayette Parish will observe Halloween on Friday, October 31, 2025, with Trick-or-Treating designated hours from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. that same evening. To see other locations' plans and get a list of events, click here.

With safety as the paramount concern, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminds citizens of the following precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable Halloween and Trick-or-Treating next week:

· Be sure to be seen - Carry flashlights or glow sticks and add reflective tape or reflectors to dark-colored costumes

· Consider face paint and decorative hats as alternatives to masks that can limit or block eyesight

· Wear flame-retardant costumes and only carry costume props constructed of cardboard to avoid injury

· Travel in groups under the supervision of parents or guardians

· Use sidewalks where available, stay to the side of the road and watch for cars

· Stay in familiar neighborhoods and only visit familiar homes with porch lights on

· Adults should inspect all treats prior to the children enjoying them

· Give and accept wrapped or packaged candy only

· Drive cautiously in neighborhoods and areas where children may be trick-or-treating

· For adults attending parties, please plan ahead and practice responsible drinking. Do not drink and drive.

While Halloween is more of a community custom than it is a government event, LCG acknowledges the tradition of Trick-or-Treating. LCG and the Lafayette Police Department work to provide public safety awareness around Halloween and Trick-or-Treating activities. LCG, however, does not regulate Halloween or Trick-or-Treating and thus does not mandate when related activities may or may not occur. LCG understands that neighborhoods may coordinate alternate dates and times for Trick-or-Treating and recognizes the rights of groups and organizations to do so.

Reminder: The Lafayette Police Department will host their 9th annual Trunk or Treat event  on Thursday, October 30, at Cajun Field (2351 W Congress Street) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bring your kids for a safe and fun-filled evening with treats and activities. This community gathering promises to be a fantastic way for families to celebrate Halloween together in the heart of Lafayette.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

