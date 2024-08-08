LCC honors fallen officer with proclamation

The Lafayette City Council recognized fallen Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette with a formal proclamation at the regular meeting Tuesday.

The proclamation, which you can read by scrolling down, talks about Jolivette's life of public service and the impact he had on his communities as a police officer, school resource officer, hostage negotiator and juvenile detective.

It also mentions the gratitude that the City of Lafayette and the City of Opelousas as well as his wife Alexis and his five children, and all of his family and friends, have for him and his "selfless bravery and courage."

"...on behalf of the City of Lafayette, though in sorrow, we celebrate the blessing of the priceless value that Sr. Cpl. Jolivette brought to our municipality, our state, our nation and every part of this world where his light has shined and will serve as future inspiration to others through his legacy," the proclamation states.

It is signed by each member of the Lafayette City Council, as well as the council's Clerk.

Here's the document:

Jolivette died in the line of duty during a stand-off in Jeanerette; Lafayette Police had gone to provide support and assistance to Iberia Parish law enforcement handling the incident.

To see video of the services for him and to read some of our stories about Jolivette, click here.