LCG holds storm briefing

LCG officials gave an update on storm preps today.

They emphasized safety: Stay inside, stay off the roads, check on your family, friends and neighbors to be sure everyone is warm. Pets should be inside. Wrap sensitive plants and bring potted plants inside. Be careful with heating sources and generators, to avoid fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

With lots of talk of safety and being prepared, Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet did issue a playful challenge to residents to have a good time building a fun snowman.

AWS and WM will not be picking up trash tomorrow; and the remainder of the week is day-by-day

Asking everyone to stock up today so the roads can be free for emergency and vital trips tomorrow.

; they're asking residents not to drip their faucets. For emergencies, call 911. To report outages or tree limbs down, call 311. To get transportation to a shelter, call 211.

Roads are expected to become impassable Tuesday afternoon, so plan accordingly.

If you're stuck on an icy road , reduce speed, avoid overpasses/bridges, increase following distance, don't use cruise control and brake slowly and gently.

may go up - don't go around them. If power goes out and you see a downed line, assume it is live and report via 311 or 911 and they'll put up barricades.

As of Monday there are no curfews; they're hoping the public will heed the warnings.

LPD has added two squads just to monitor ice on bridges and roads .

, probably only access will be on the Thruway. If you're going to use a generator, make sure it's outside and well-ventilated.

Using fireplace : make sure you don't have anything nearby that can catch fire.

should not be plugged into extension cord. Could cause a fire. If you smell something not right, call the fire department or 911 to come check.

Normal transportation will not run on Tuesday or Wednesday

Will keep transit working for shelter as long as possible. If you need to go to the shelter, go today.

Drops in water pressure are happening across parish water systems. It's drawing down the pressures on the system and impacts public health/facility.

Extra crews and personnel are being brought in for power outages on Tuesday and Wednesday; they will move as quickly as possible to restore services.

Here's the full presser: