LCG asks residents, business owners to report their damages

In the aftermath of recent severe weather and flash flooding, the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) is asking residents to report any damage to their homes using the Damage.LA.Gov [damage.la.gov] self-reporting tool. This secure, statewide platform through the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) allows homeowners to quickly and easily share the extent and location of residential damages with parish, state, and federal emergency officials.

If your residence has sustained damage, visit https://damage.la.gov/ [damage.la.gov] to begin the reporting process.

Tips for Reporting Damage Effectively:



Submit multiple photos from different angles – include both close-ups of specific damage and wide shots of the whole structure.

Ensure your photos are clear and well-lit.

Use the comments field to describe what happened and provide context.

Double-check that your address and map pin are accurate.

Do not submit reports for:

Non-residential structures (sheds, barns, carports, etc.) Businesses Vehicles The same residence more than once



Most importantly, do not put yourself in danger to gather information or take photos.

Lafayette Parish OHSEP urges all residents with storm-related home damage to fill out the Damage.LA.Gov [damage.la.gov] survey as soon as possible. The faster the information is gathered, the quicker emergency management agencies can work toward coordinated recovery efforts for the community.