LCG announces Commuter Connections project for Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Consolidated Government has proposed the Commuter Connections project, an initiative aimed at addressing traffic congestion across Lafayette Parish, where officials project 50,000 new residents by 2050.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet said commute times are already a concern in the parish.

"Some people spend — we have a very small geographical parish — and some people spend upwards of 45 minutes to an hour getting around, when again, it's a small space," Boulet said.

The project would connect cities throughout Lafayette Parish through the addition of roundabouts, turn lanes, road widenings, signal retiming and synchronization at 18 intersections across the parish.

Engineer Vijay Kunada said the targeted locations were selected based on data.

"So all these projects — proposed locations — have documented crash histories. With the proposed improvements, like the roundabouts, they reduced about 70% of the crashes," Kunada said.

The project would be funded through an existing bond millage. In December, voters will have the option to renew the millage at no added cost.

"So no new taxes. You have the ability to raise $77 million for the parish of Lafayette — not the city, the parish. That doesn't happen very often, so we kind of feel like it's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the parish," Boulet said.

Boulet said the project is expected to take four to seven years from concept to completion.

If passed in December, the following intersections would recieve upgrades:

