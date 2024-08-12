LCG announces call for nominations for 2024 Disability Awareness Awareness Ceremony

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG)’s Awareness Committee for Citizens with Disabilities is accepting nominations for the 2024 Disability Awareness Awards Ceremony, which will take place on October 8, 2024. This annual event, hosted by the Mayor-President’s Awareness Committee for Citizens with Disabilities, celebrates individuals and organizations who have significantly contributed to enhancing the lives of those with disabilities in our community.

The Disability Awareness Awards recognize exemplary efforts in promoting accessibility, inclusion, and support for the disability community within Lafayette Parish. The awards honor those who go above and beyond in their commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. This year's award categories include:



Business of the Year : Awarded to a Lafayette business that has demonstrated exceptional service and support to the disability community. This includes being a model employer, offering inclusive programs, and engaging in activities that promote social integration and belonging.

: Awarded to a Lafayette business that has demonstrated exceptional service and support to the disability community. This includes being a model employer, offering inclusive programs, and engaging in activities that promote social integration and belonging. Non-Profit of the Year : Given to a disability-related non-profit organization that has excelled as a vital resource through new programs, grants, community outreach, or enhanced services benefiting individuals with disabilities.

: Given to a disability-related non-profit organization that has excelled as a vital resource through new programs, grants, community outreach, or enhanced services benefiting individuals with disabilities. Youth of the Year : Recognizes a young person under the age of eighteen who has shown outstanding advocacy or performed actions that have made a significant and lasting impact on the disability community.

: Recognizes a young person under the age of eighteen who has shown outstanding advocacy or performed actions that have made a significant and lasting impact on the disability community. Public Servant of the Year : Awarded to an individual in public service who has provided exceptional support, opportunities, and a sense of belonging to people with disabilities in Lafayette Parish.

: Awarded to an individual in public service who has provided exceptional support, opportunities, and a sense of belonging to people with disabilities in Lafayette Parish. Vickie Nettles Advocacy Award : Honors an adult with disabilities who has demonstrated exceptional advocacy and representation for the disability community, showcasing personal achievements and efforts to give back to others.

: Honors an adult with disabilities who has demonstrated exceptional advocacy and representation for the disability community, showcasing personal achievements and efforts to give back to others. Lynette Fontenot Community Achievement Award: Recognizes an individual who has shown extraordinary dedication to the disability community, resulting in significant advancements in support, inclusion, and access.

Nominations for the 2024 awards are now open and will be accepted until August 30, 2024. Public members are encouraged to submit nominations to honor those who have made a remarkable impact. For more information on the nomination process and to submit your nominations, please visit www.lafayettela.gov/dac or contact Harlon Cowsar at hcowsar@lafayettela.gov.