The State Department of Transportation and Development is performing intermittent lane closures between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Bertrand Drive to complete roadway maintenance.

The closures will take place from 8:30am to 3:30pm on Monday, October 28th, through Thursday, October 31st.

According to LADOTD, there will be no detour routes.

Motorists can expect delays in the area and along Johnston Street.