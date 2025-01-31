Lake Charles man booked after multi-parish crime spree

A Lake Charles man is in the Lafayette Parish jail Friday, accused of a crime spree across several parishes.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert tells us that his officers were called to the Burger King Friday morning.

Witnesses said a man came to the restaurant and asked to use the phone. Once he finished, he left and approached an employee there, who was sitting in a vehicle. She rolled down her passenger side window to see what he wanted, and he pulled a gun.

The man got into the car, hit the worker in the head with his gun, and forced her out of the car. He drove away, and the police were called.

While they were there, police were notified of an armed robbery at Wal-Mart. When they arrived, they learned the man had used the stolen car to drive to Wal-Mart, again pulled his gun and took the phone of a shopper who was walking into the store. He fled, again in the car he stole from the Burger King.

Officers learned during their investigation that a string of similar incidents in Iowa, Acadia Parish, Crowley, Rayne and Lafayette Parish, where he was captured and arrested.

The suspect in the crime spree is identified by police as Shannon Morris Jr. of Lake Charles. He's been booked into aggravated battery, carjacking, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed robbery.