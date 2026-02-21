Lafayette’s Olde Tyme Grocery remains packed despite road closure on first Friday of Lent

LAFAYETTE, La. — Concerns that a road closure might deter customers from Olde Tyme Grocery were put to rest as loyal patrons turned out in droves for one of the po’boy shop’s busiest days of the year.

“100% — if I had to drive an extra 5 miles to get here, I would have for sure,” said Lafayette native Elizabeth Bihm of navigating the rerouted roads.

Bihm said the detours posed no issue: “I just took the next street off of Johnston – and there's signage, it was easy to park, not a problem at all. It did not keep me from coming.”

Manager Kyle Maurer and his team braced for the crowds that come with the Lenten season, one of their busiest times of the year. “We stay on our toes pretty much every day that we're open, and serving that many po'boys to this community, it takes a certain kind of tenacity,” Maurer said.

Despite the detours, Olde Tyme expected to sell between 1,500 and 2,000 po’boys throughout the day. “By and large, our locals that come and support us, we have a great community here in Lafayette and all of Acadiana, and they've showed up in droves today,” Maurer said.

Customer Richard McCready said the journey took a few extra turns. “I started from Congress to come down to St. Mary and started having to do zigzags, and I really wanted to run some signs, but it said detour, so I said, 'OK, I'll detour.'”

The effort was worthwhile, he added: “I would say for a good meal, come here. Don't worry about the detours. It's all worth it.”

Maurer says he's grateful for all the customers who continue to make their way to Olde Tyme despite all the detours.

