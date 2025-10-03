Lafayette’s Latin Music Festival to celebrate culture and community

LAFAYETTE, La. — Organizers are gearing up for the annual Latin Music Festival, a two-day celebration this weekend that promises to bring the vibrant sights, sounds, and flavors of Latin America to Acadiana. The festival, founded by Luis Mora, has been a mission-driven event for over two decades, aiming to reconnect the region with its roots.

“If you come and spend a day with us you will come back every year and you will be asking for more,” Mora said. Since coming to Lafayette from his native Colombia, Mora saw the festival as an important way to promote cultural awareness and pride. “Initially, when we got started, I found out that there were some people with a Spanish last name who didn't know they were Spanish,” he said.

Mora emphasized the importance of maintaining cultural identity. “How sad it is that you have lost your everything, your ancestry, your music, your folklore, your background, your language,” he said. “So I thought that it was important to push for people to learn the language, protect theirs and keep it.”

This year’s festival host says being part of the event is an honor. “Growing up Mexican in an American culture is something that I've always loved to share. It's nothing that I've ever been ashamed of so being able to represent my culture and represent the festival as a host is just a great honor for me,” she said.

Festivalgoers can expect a lively mix of Latin music, dance, food, and art — all aimed at creating an unforgettable experience and bridging cultures. “The music, the food — it touches your soul, especially when you see so many different cultures and just are open to so many new things, it's an amazing thing to share,” the host added.

