Lafayette's first babies of the year!

The new year wasn't even five minutes old before Lafayette's first baby of the year made his appearance.

The baby boy, Jinx, was born at 12:34 a.m. at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. He weighed 7 lbs., 20 inches and is the fifth baby of Alayna Cormier and Bobby Cormier of Lafayette. His siblings are Emmerlayne, 8; Aikleigh, 6; Phynnlin, 3; and one-year-old Zayd.

"The medical staff at Ochsner LGMC ensured a safe and comfortable delivery, providing exceptional care and support to the family. As is tradition when welcoming the first bundle of joy of the New Year, Ochsner LGMC gifted the parents with a stroller, basket of goodies, and diaper bag filled with essential baby items," a release states. "Welcome to the world, Jinx, Acadiana’s first chér bébé of 2025!"

The first baby of 2025 for Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital was born at 1:32 a.m. today.

The third child of Baldwin residents Falon Johnson, 31, and Louis Green, 33, Legacy Green entered the world at 5 pounds 9 ounces and 18 inches, becoming Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital’s official first baby of 2025. The birth date came as a surprise for the couple, as Johnson wasn’t scheduled to deliver for another four weeks.

“I think he just wanted to be born,” Johnson said.

The holiday week started as expected for the young family. Green, a pipe fitter with Chart Industries at the Port of Iberia in New Iberia, was at work on Monday while Johnson was home with the couple’s other two children preparing for the holiday. Sometime in the morning, Johnson explained, she noticed something seemed off with the way she felt.

“I was having contractions, and they felt differently than the ones I experienced with my first two children. Call it mother’s intuition, I just knew something wasn’t right,” Johnson said. “I sent a text to my fiancée and family telling them today is going to be the day.”

By that afternoon, Johnson was admitted to Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital with preeclampsia. A potential pregnancy complication, preeclampsia is characterized by a sudden, sustained spike in blood pressure and protein in the urine that develops sometime after 20 weeks of pregnancy. While potentially life-threatening, the condition typically subsides after the baby is delivered.

Although her pregnancy was otherwise uneventful, Johnson said Legacy will be her last. “That’s why he’s named Legacy, because he completes our family,” she added. “We’re excited he’s here and he gets to be part of our wedding later this year.”

Johnson said she was shocked to learn she delivered the hospital’s first baby of 2025. “It was such a surprise to find out,” she said. “He’s the perfect gift to begin this near year.”