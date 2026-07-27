Lafayette's 'Change the Way We Give' campaign aims to reduce roadside panhandling

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government is encouraging residents to rethink how they help people experiencing homelessness through its new "Change the Way We Give" campaign, which urges the public to support local homeless service organizations instead of giving money or other items at intersections.

The initiative is aimed at improving public safety while connecting individuals experiencing homelessness with organizations that can provide long-term assistance.

Robin Green, public information officer for the Lafayette Police Department, said drivers who stop to hand out money, food or drinks often take their attention away from traffic and traffic signals, increasing the risk for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

“The focus now is not on the vehicle in front of them or the traffic signals – they're more focused on what's going on on the side of the road,” Green said.

While Green said she understands why many residents choose to hand out food or beverages as an act of kindness, she said those exchanges can also contribute to litter at intersections.

“When you do that, that has to go somewhere, and there are no trash cans. And so we've had a lot of complaints about littering in those areas where we have a large amount of panhandling,” Green said.

Green said the campaign encourages residents to direct their donations to local organizations that provide services such as housing assistance, food, mental health resources and other long-term support for people experiencing homelessness.

“That $2 to $3 that you may give them – that is just something that's going to last for a short period of time – but by giving donations to all the different agencies and organizations that we have, that money can go a long way,” Green said.