Lafayette’s African American heritage trail highlights local history

LAFAYETTE, La. — Phase One of the African American Heritage Trail in the Hub City is helping showcase and honor the city’s rich African American history.

Seven educational landmarks have been added to the city that reflect the community’s contributions and legacy.

Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Lafayette has received the new addition in front of their church.

Pastor Maggie Bank is the first female pastor in the church’s history and Trinity CME is the oldest African-American church in Lafayette. after being founded by former slaves in 1872.

"We have served this community for over 150 years," said Pastor Banks.

"It’s going to be helping the community to know the contributions that we have made as an African American community in this church, and it’s going to be a beacon of life for those who have yet to come after us, so they will continue to make history for African Americans," Banks said.

More phases are planned, with additional sites to be added in the future.

"It’s very important because half of our heritage and our history is African American heritage," said Roxana Usner, with Lafayette Consolidated Government. "We haven’t really talked about it, honored it, or put signs up. They are woefully underrepresented, so we wanted to fix that history and tell the full story of Lafayette, Louisiana."

KATC also spoke with Presiding Elder Pastor, Patrick D. Lewis about the significance of the landmarks.

"It lets us know where we come from and helps those who come after to understand what they are capable of," he said. "But to be part of this today, as we’re going into Black History Month, couldn’t come at a better time."

For those interested in learning more about the African American Heritage Trail, you can scan the QR code on the trail’s markers to be brought here.

