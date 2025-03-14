Lafayette’s Adopt-A-Stop program expands with new covered bus stop

Lafayette residents and local organizations gathered for the ribbon-cutting of the latest covered bus stop, part of the Community Foundation of Acadiana's Adopt-A-Stop program. Launched in 2018, the initiative addresses the city's significant shortage of covered bus stops. Lafayette has more than 500 stops, but fewer than 10% currently offer shelter from the elements.

Taylor Bonin, KATC

During the ceremony, City Councilwoman Liz Hebert emphasized the importance of community involvement in improving public transportation infrastructure.

“We want this project to last, even beyond my time on the council," Hebert said.

The city's budget can only cover 12 stops per year, so the Adopt-A-Stop program has become crucial in filling the gap. The program encourages local organizations and residents to take action by adopting and funding covered shelters at various bus stops.

This new covered stop, located on Johnston Street, even includes charging stations—an added feature to ensure citizens have an extra helpful utility while they wait.

Taylor Bonin, KATC

For those interested in getting involved, Hebert and the Community Foundation of Acadiana are the two main points of contact for adopting a bus stop and directly impacting the community’s public transit system.

The need for sheltered stops has become even more urgent in recent years. In 2024, Lafayette endured its third-hottest summer on record, with temperatures above average and breaking records in May, June, July, and August.

Appreciation for the work being done through this initiative has been expressed directly to Hebert.

“I’ve received phone calls from riders before and after stops were adopted, just expressing their appreciation,” Hebert shared.

Taylor Bonin, KATC

Lafayette’s growth and future can be significantly improved with this initiative's ongoing community engagement to ensure every rider has a safe, comfortable place to wait, no matter the weather.

For more information on adopting a bus stop, reach out to Liz Hebert or visit the Community Foundation of Acadiana at their website here

