Lafayette’s Academy store buzzes with Black Friday shoppers

LAFAYETTE, KATC — Black Friday - the day shoppers have waited for all year is finally. For Ashlyn Nugent, Black Friday is a chance to indulge her passion for shopping. “I love to shop and spend money, it’s my favorite thing to do,” Nugent said while browsing through the aisles of Academy Sports + Outdoors in Lafayette.

From sporting gear to the latest tech, retailers are offering some of the best discounts of the year, drawing crowds eager to take advantage of deep savings.

Shoppers at Academy were enthusiastic about the bargains available.

The store was fully prepared for the rush. Store Director Haley Hargrave arrived at 3 a.m. to help ensure that orders were filled promptly and shelves were stocked in time for the early morning crowd. “I came in at 3 a.m. to help out the team in fulfillment so we can make sure that we are packing and filling orders on time,” Hargrave said.

Academy, like many other retailers, is offering significant discounts on popular items. Hargrave highlighted several deals, including 25% off women’s Nike shoes, 25% off fishing rods, and a buy-one-get-one 50% off sale on camouflage apparel.

“We’ve got a lot of great offers this year,” Hargrave said. “It’s the best time to get those holiday gifts.”

For many shoppers, Black Friday is about scoring deals, whether they're seasoned veterans or first-timers. Ahnnie Guilbeau, a first-time Black Friday shopper, was hunting for a gift for her boyfriend. “This is my first time Black Friday. It’s very stressful. There’s so many people here,” Guilbeau said as she navigated through the busy aisles.

Other shoppers, like Ashlyn Nugent, were also crossing off items on their holiday shopping lists. “I got two pairs of Hey Dudes for my dad,” Nugent said.

Brody Clark, meanwhile, was more spontaneous in his shopping approach. “I came to get whatever caught my eye. I got a T-shirt,” he said with a smile.

One of the store’s standout deals this year was the Triumph basketball shootout, regularly priced at $199.99, but offered at an eye-catching $99.00.

For many, Black Friday is more than just a shopping event; it’s a holiday tradition that brings excitement, big savings, and a little bit of fun.