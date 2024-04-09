Lafayette woman experiencing homelessness gets help from community

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Homelessness is difficult for anyone who may be experiencing it but when homelessness impacts families or small children, it's especially tough.

That is the story of Shelly Trahan, a Lafayette woman who has been experiencing. Shelly previously lived in low income housing in Opelousas but living conditions forced her to relocate for a better life.

There was “a lot of shootings, it was just a lot, it never stopped, things happened everyday and I have kids that want to go outside and play and they can’t go outside, there’s always something happening."

Shelly says she receives about $700 a month for disability but after paying the basic necessities, she says she barely has enough to keep up with monthly expenses, food, and clothes for her children.

‘I had to get stuff the kids that want stuff and want to do stuff, I’m staying in a hotel and I have no car, my little girl has a period, it’s a lot, and it’s just coming down while I’m in this situation...it’s a lot.”

So in a plea for help…Shelly turned to Facebook- it reached the eyes and ears of Terrance St. Julien, the founder of Pay it Forward, Lending a Helping Hand.

“We want to help people to get on their feet and to move on and not fall back into this situation. People will see people in situations and don’t know what’s going on, some of these people get very little.”

Also moved by Shelly’s story is eleven year old Detrell Thomas. “ I asked my mom when she came back can I help her…I just wanted to help…”

Thomas sprung into action - his mom and grandmother joining in to donate clothes, shoes, and even a phone.

“He said momma who is that?", I said I don’t know, he said momma can we help and I said sure we can…”

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, over 421thousand people experienced homelessness in 2022 and numbers continue to rise.

Factors like lack of affordable housing, domestic violence, mental illness and addiction are the the main contributors to homelessness.

There are various organizations here to to help individuals and families in need. They include:



The Outreach Center

Street Outreach

Share House

LTHC Homeless Services

Catholic Charities of Acadiana

Meanwhile, the Lafayette Parish School System has a unit dedicated to helping families with children who are experiencing homelessness.

According to the LPSS website, "The Mission of the Homeless Education Program is to connect Children, youth, and families experiencing homelessness with educational opportunities and community resources to increase stability and sustain success."

Terrance has been collecting items and started raising funds to help Shelly get stable housing.