LAFAYETTE, La. — The victim of Friday night's hit-and-run has died from injuries sustained in the crash, the Lafayette Police Department announced today.

The victim was identified as Daniel Ben, 39, of Lafayette, officials report.

An arrest has also been made in connection with the incident.

The suspect, Lani Richard, 44, of Lafayette, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of felony hit and run.