Lafayette warming center provides safe place for residents ahead of cold snap: "We're all grateful"

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As Lafayette braces for another cold snap, some residents express gratitude over the opening of warming centers.

Tamela Thitpen has been homeless in Lafayette for nearly 14 years. She says the conditions are not only dangerous but also frightening.

“There's so much I could say and can’t say, but it’s very hard out here. It’s stressful and emotional, and it takes a lot on a person,” she said.

Thitpen is one of several residents making the most of the Lafayette warming shelter at the George Dupuis Recreation Center.

The center opened its doors late Wednesday night in response to bitter cold temperatures across Acadiana.

KATC weather experts say temperatures could drop to the low 20s, bringing cold chills and dangerous conditions.

Packed with bedding and food, the George Dupuis Recreation Center offers a safe place of refuge for residents experiencing homelessness or those without adequate heating in their homes.

“We are prepared to accommodate up to 175 people. We are setting up for 50 initially, and we will make accommodations based on need,” said Tim Sensley, Director of Parks, Art, Recreation, and Culture for LCG.

The city of Lafayette is also working with various agencies to help those in need, including Second Harvest Food Bank, which announced it would be providing hot meals and resources to the warming shelter.

Residents can help by donating clothes, blankets, and nonperishable food items.

Tamela says she’s grateful to stay warm and have a place to sleep during these cold times.

“We’re all grateful. I don’t think you have to ask anybody in here — they all are appreciative, and we’re all grateful,” she said.

