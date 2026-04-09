Lafayette transit seeks community voices to shape future of public transportation

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Transit officials are calling on riders and residents to provide feedback that could reshape the city's public transportation system. The effort comes as part of a Title VI meet and greet held Thursday, designed to hear firsthand accounts that will inform future improvements.

“That’s how I get around all the time,” said one commuter, who relies on Lafayette’s transit system to make it to medical appointments. While he praised the current service, other riders like Pauline Mouton expressed frustration with bus frequency and lengthy travel times.

“From one place to get to another place, it’s like you’re taking about three hours just to get to the two places,” Mouton said.

Officials with the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) stated they ride buses daily to assess route headways and operations, but Mouton said safety and space at bus stops remain concerns, noting that unhoused individuals often use bus shelters for sleeping, which can limit space for commuters. “They’re sleeping under the bus stop where people have to catch the bus at and they don’t have room if it’s raining,” she added.

LCG has encouraged riders to report their concerns, including issues with real-time bus tracking. Cameron Redman, a recent transplant from New Orleans, noted that Lafayette’s public transit is less streamlined than in larger cities. “Moving in from a bigger city like New Orleans, everything is kind of more streamlined. They have apps and websites that tell you every exact line you have to take,” Redman said.

According to LCG, their operations team was present to hear feedback and is intent on implementing changes that will make public transit a more attractive and convenient option for all residents.

“I do have a lot of friends that live out in other parts of Lafayette, so it’d make sense if I need to get somewhere, if I don’t have a vehicle to use at the time, and to just get on the bus,” Redman said.

For more information on Lafayette Transit — including hours, route maps, and fare fees — riders can visit RideLTS.com.

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